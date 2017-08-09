Rising Temperatures Stretch Into Thursday

After a cool start, temperatures will rebound quickly under plenty of sunshine. High temperatures stretch into the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon with a few fair-weather clouds developing by the late afternoon.

High pressure ushers in dry conditions for southern New England for Wednesday and Thursday, while a weak cold front lurks near the Canadian border. This weak front could bring a few pop-up showers for northwestern New England, but these will be few and far between both days.

Thursday sees the warm-up continuing with highs back into the low to mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Friday remains pleasant with a slight chance for some showers late as we watch a system that will track across the Midwest, but could slow it’s approach for Saturday and Sunday. As of right now, the weekend still looks mostly dry, just be ready for a chance for some showers and storms by the afternoon, but not a washout. Highs reach into the 70s with a few areas reaching into the 80s by Sunday.

We’re keeping an eye on the tropics as Tropical Storm Franklin has crossed over the Yucatan Peninsula, approaching the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where it is expected to strengthen before it makes landfall again and likely skims to the north of Mexico City within the next 48 hours. This particular storm will not impact our weather here in New England, but if you have summer trips to that area, or family/friends visiting there, you may see some travel delays.

