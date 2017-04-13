1 Arrested After Stabbing, Car Theft During Sales Meet-Up

A suspect has been arrested two days after two men were stabbed and their vehicle was stolen in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Tuesday night, officers responded to the East Dedham Plaza, where a disturbance was reported. When officers arrived, a 20-year-old man was suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds and a 19-year-old man was suffering from non-life threatening abrasions.

Police Seek Suspect in Dedham Stabbing, Robbery

Police are searching for the man who allegedly stabbed two men and stole their vehicle in a parking lot on Tuesday night in Dedham, Massachusetts. (Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017)

The victims told police they had arranged to meet a man through a mobile classified app called "Let Go" to facilitate the sale of a video game console.

Police said the men originally met in a restaurant parking lot on River Street and the victims and the suspect traveled in the victim’s vehicle to the East Dedham Plaza.

It was when the sale was taking place in the parking lot, that the victims were allegedly stabbed. The suspect then took off in their vehicle.

The vehicle was recovered on Crown Point Drive in Hyde Park.

Thursday, Dedham Police announced that a suspect had been taken into custody. They thanked Boston Police for their assistance.

No further details were immediately available.