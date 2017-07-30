A Massachusetts man is in custody for the alleged stabbing of a Lowell teenager on Saturday night.

Following an investigation, police arrested Brandon Vieng, 22. He has been charged with assault and battery and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Police said officers responded to 475 Westford St. at 8:45 p.m. where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the victim had been with his family when he was approached by Vieng and other uninvited guests. Those men are still being sought by police.

Vieng is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.