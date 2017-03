One person has been arrested in a $1 million drug bust in Providence, Rhode Island.

According to necn affiliate WJAR-TV, police said Brian Cortorreal, 24, of Cranston, was arrested following the two-month investigation.

Brian Cortorreal

Photo credit: Providence Police

The drug bust included heroin, coke and fentanyl.

It’s not clear what charges Cortorreal is facing or when he will be in court.

It’s also not clear if he has an attorney.