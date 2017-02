A person has been killed in a boiler explosion inside a Revere home on Wednesday morning.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

1 Killed in Boiler Explosion in Revere

UP NEXT

One person was killed in a boiler explosion in Revere, Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, according to the Massachusetts State Fire Marshall.

The explosion happened at 785 Revere Beach Parkway around 5 a.m.

Police and fire are on the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion.

More to come.