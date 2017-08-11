1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in Fiery Motorcycle, SUV Crash - NECN
1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in Fiery Motorcycle, SUV Crash

By Tim Jones

    NBC Boston

    One person was killed and another was critically injured in a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Massachusetts Thursday night.

    Weymouth police say the crash happened around 6:47 p.m. on Bill Delahunt Parkway near the intersection of Shea Memorial Drive and Patriot Parkway.

    Officials say they responded after receiving multiple 911 calls and found both vehicles fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

    The motorcycle driver died at the scene. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in critical condition.

    No names have been released.

    There's no word on the condition of anyone inside the SUV that was involved in the crash.

    The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been announced.

