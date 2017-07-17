Police are searching for a suspect following a fatal double shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 5:30 p.m.

"On arrival, they located one victim here, right on the corner and Vesta Road and Blue Hill Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upset torso," said Boston Superintendent in Chief William Gross.

Police said the man in his twenties was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Inside of a home on Vesta road in the first floor hallway, officers found a second victim fatally shot. The man, also in his twenties, has not yet been identified.

Authorities say the shooting was not random and are looking for a suspect.

Police and K9 units canvassed the area but so far, have not located the suspect.

Boston City Councilman Tito Jackson, who was on the scene following the shooting, said he is outraged with the violence.

"This can't continue to happen and neighborhoods like this — it can't be the new normal in these neighborhoods," Jackson said. "We want to make sure that every neighborhood in the city of Boston is safe."

Gross also relayed the same kind of message.

"There's too many guns on the streets but this is definitely a village concept that we have to all work together to combat this," he said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Boston Police.