One person is dead and another two are injured after a car crashed into a motor home in Carver, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that a 2004 Buick LeSabre apparently crossed the center line while driving on Tremont Street and collided with the motor home head-on.

The Buick's driver, a 34-year-old man who has not been identified, was extricated from the wreckage and brought to Tobey Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, two other people - the driver of the motor home and one passenger - were also taken to Tobey Hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The crash occurred near the Wareham, Mass. town line. Wareham first responders also attended the scene.

This incident is under investigation.