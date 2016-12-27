Police say an investigation is underway after a head-on crash left a Lewiston, Maine, man dead and two other people injured in Sabattus.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Monday. Police say 46-year-old Zachary Gibbens was declared dead at the scene. He was driving a box truck.

Police say 28-year-old Rebecca Stewart of Sabattus and her passenger, a small child, were extricated from her van and hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Further details on what led up to the crash weren't immediately available.