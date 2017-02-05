One person was killed and three others injured following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Kingston, Massachusetts.

Kingston Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 38 Winthrop Street at 1:13 a.m. after receiving numerous 911 calls. When authorities arrived to the scene, they saw that the vehicle had somehow left the roadway and struck multiple trees and several large rocks.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Two occupants were taken to South Shore Hospital and one was taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital. Their injuries are unknown.

It's unclear who was driving.

The exact crash of the crash is under investigation by the Kingston Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.