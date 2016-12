A 27-year-old man is dead after a Christmas Eve shooting in Bridgeport, city officials said.

Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m at 323 North Avenue. The victim died of his injuries on scene. The victim has not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

No other details were immediately available.