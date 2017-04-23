1 Dead After Motorcycle Crashes into Building in Chelsea | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

1 Dead After Motorcycle Crashes into Building in Chelsea

By Rachel McKnight

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chief Kyes, Chelsea Police Department

    Investigators are looking to identify the cause of a motorcycle crash that killed a man in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

    The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Chelsea police confirms. The driver, a 39-year-old man from Lawrence, was on Guam Road when he crashed his motorcycle into a building.

    He was rushed to the Whidden Hospital in Everett where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

    Officers from the Chelsea Police Department as well as from the Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene.

    The State Police Accident Reconstruction Team has not yet identified what caused the crash, but believe speed may have been a factor.

    The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices