Investigators are looking to identify the cause of a motorcycle crash that killed a man in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Chelsea police confirms. The driver, a 39-year-old man from Lawrence, was on Guam Road when he crashed his motorcycle into a building.

He was rushed to the Whidden Hospital in Everett where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Officers from the Chelsea Police Department as well as from the Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene.

The State Police Accident Reconstruction Team has not yet identified what caused the crash, but believe speed may have been a factor.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.