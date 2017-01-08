1 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Nashua, NH | NECN
1 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Nashua, NH

44 year old Bao Ming Chen was rear-ended and later struck by another vehicle.

By Rachel McKnight

    Nashua Fire Department
    A multi-vehicle crash left one man dead in Nashua, NH.

    One man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Nashua, New Hampshire.

    State Police first responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday at 7:46 a.m. Officials say 44 year old Bao Ming Chen from West Lebanon was rear-ended on the Everett Turnpike after coming to a stop to avoid a traffic incident that was ahead of him.

    Following this accident, Chen got out of his car and was then struck by another vehicle, driven by George Roeschlaub of Hudson.

    Chen was taken to a nearby hospital, but his injuries were severe and he was later pronounced dead.

    The driver of the car that rear-ended Chen was also transported to a hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.

    The accident is currently under investigation by New Hampshire State Police.

