1 Dead After Rest Area Car Fire in Mansfield, Mass.

One person is dead after a car caught fire at a rest area in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police received multiple reports of a car fire at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officials from the State Police Barracks in Foxboro and the North Attleboro Fire department quickly arrived on the scene. The car caught fire at a rest area on the northbound side of I-95.

A single male was inside the vehicle at the time of the fire, police report. A group of good samaritans who saw the flames were able to pull the man from the car as crews from the North Attleboro Fire Department quickly put out the fire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any additional information on how the fire started or the identity of the victim.