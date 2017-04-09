1 Dead After Rest Area Car Fire in Mansfield, Mass. | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

1 Dead After Rest Area Car Fire in Mansfield, Mass.

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    One person is dead after a car caught fire at a rest area in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

    Massachusetts State Police received multiple reports of a car fire at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officials from the State Police Barracks in Foxboro and the North Attleboro Fire department quickly arrived on the scene. The car caught fire at a rest area on the northbound side of I-95. 

    A single male was inside the vehicle at the time of the fire, police report. A group of good samaritans who saw the flames were able to pull the man from the car as crews from the North Attleboro Fire Department quickly put out the fire.

    The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police have not released any additional information on how the fire started or the identity of the victim.

    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices