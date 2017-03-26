One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash involving several vehicles in the town of Avon, Massachusetts.

The town’s police say four cars crashed around 10 a.m. Saturday on Harrison Boulevard between West Main and Pond streets. Sixty-year-old John Voltolini of South Easton was driving west when his car crashed the eastbound lane and crashed into three other vehicles.

The four passengers of the other cars involved in the crash were taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

The accident is still being investigated and no charges have been filed.