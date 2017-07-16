1 Dead in Worcester Motorcycle Crash | NECN
1 Dead in Worcester Motorcycle Crash

By Alexandra Prim

    One man is dead after his motorcycle apparently collided with a parked vehicle in Worcester on Saturday evening.

    The crash occurred around 7:50 p.m. in the area of 32 Francis Street and apparently involved only one 35-year-old man, whose name has not been released.

    Upon arriving at the scene, police found the man lying on a front lawn. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead at approximately 8:24 p.m.

    Police said it appears that the man's motorcycle - a 2004 Kawasaki - struck a 2006 Mitsubishi that was parked in the southbound lane of Francis Street.

    This incident is under investigation.

