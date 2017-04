One person was ejected from their vehicle during a multi-vehicle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Hopkinton.

One person was ejected from their vehicle during a multi-vehicle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Hopkinton.

According to state police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. prior to exit 11A.

The crash involved two cars, a box truck and two tractor-trailers.

The ejected victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

