1 Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Providence

    WJAR-TV

    One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after a rollover crash involving two vehicles in Providence, Rhode Island.

    Police told WJAR-TV that the vehicles somehow collided on Murray Street at about 12:30 a.m. One vehicle struck a house as a result of the crash.

    One person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles. The victim, who was not identified, was transported to an area hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

    No one in the house was hurt, according to WJAR-TV.

    The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago

