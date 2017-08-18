1 Injured After Explosion in Bridgewater Industrial Facility

Crews were on scene for an explosion at 35 Scotland Blvd. in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon. One person was injured but the extend of the injuries is unknown. (Published 6 hours ago)

One person was injured after an explosion and resulting fire at an industrial facility in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

According to the Bridgewater Fire Department, police and fire officers responded to multiple 911 calls of a possible explosion at Fibertec Inc., around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

First responders saw smoke coming from the building as well as significant damage to the interior of the building.

Firefighters managed to contain the damage to Fibertec Inc., which is located in an industrial park at 35 Scotland Boulevard.

The injured man was taken to a Boston hospital and a firefighter was treated at the scene.

"We are still actively investigating the cause of the explosion," said Fire Chief Tom Levy, "I commend the firefighters and police officers who quickly worked to ensure that employees were safely evacuated and the scene was secured."