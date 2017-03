One person has been sent to the hospital after a 2-alarm fire that broke out in a multi-unit apartment building in Mansfield, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The fire at 21 East Street broke out in the basement of the building around 5:45 p.m., according to the Mansfield fire department.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was found in the basement and medflighted to Rhode Island hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire remains under investigation.