1 Seriously Injured in Car vs. Snow Plow Crash | NECN
1 Seriously Injured in Car vs. Snow Plow Crash

The accident occurred on Morton Street at American Legion Highway around 4 a.m.

By Rob Michaelson

    One person has been hospitalized after a car collided with a plow truck in Dorchester, Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

    The collision caused the bucket of salt in the back of the truck to spill over onto the road.

    State police say the car was following the plow truck too closely as it was putting down salt on Morton Street.

    The truck was traveling at a slow speed, according to police, and the driver of the truck was not injured.

