An early-morning fire at a farm in Townshend, Vermont, has left one person dead.

According to NBC 5, fire crews responded to a horse farm on Maggie Ladd Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday and found the barn and attached apartment unit in flames.

One person’s body was recovered from the fire. The victim will not be identified until next of kin are notified.

The fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious and the incident remains under investigation.