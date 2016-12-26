Boston Police say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed by a Lyft driver during a fare dispute in the city's Dorchester neighborhood late Sunday night. (Published 12 minutes ago)

The call for the stabbing in the area of 967 Blue Hill Ave. came in at 11:18 p.m., according to Boston EMS.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital. Police say she is expected to pull through.

Police say the suspect, Kiona Thomas, of Roslindale, turned herself in and is being charged with assault with intent to commit murder.

She will be arraigned in court Tuesday.