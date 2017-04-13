1 Seriously Injured in Boston Shooting

One person suffered what police said are believed to be life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Boston police said the call came in at 4:15 p.m. for a shooting at 511 Gallivan Boulevard, the address of a local McDonald's restaurant. The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

The shooting appears to have occurred in the McDonald's parking lot. Aerial footage shows police investigating a silver vehicle with its front passenger's side door open.

Crime scene tape is blocking a portion of the street, and markers have been placed at numerous locations around the vehicle by investigators.

No further information was immediately available.