1 Teen Killed, 2 Injured in Single-Car Crash in Winchendon, Massachusetts | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

1 Teen Killed, 2 Injured in Single-Car Crash in Winchendon, Massachusetts

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    File

    One teenager is dead and two others are injured after a single-car crash Tuesday night in Winchendon, Massachusetts.

    According to police, three recent or current Murdock High School students were in the car when it hit a tree on Ash Street.

    Police and fire crews responded around 8:45 p.m. to find a 17-year-old girl in cardiac arrest in the back seat. That girl, a male juvenile, and 18-year-old driver Austin Bogosian were all taken to Heywood Hospital in Gardner.

    The girl died as a result of her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

    Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

    Published 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices