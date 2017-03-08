One teenager is dead and two others are injured after a single-car crash Tuesday night in Winchendon, Massachusetts.

According to police, three recent or current Murdock High School students were in the car when it hit a tree on Ash Street.

Police and fire crews responded around 8:45 p.m. to find a 17-year-old girl in cardiac arrest in the back seat. That girl, a male juvenile, and 18-year-old driver Austin Bogosian were all taken to Heywood Hospital in Gardner.

The girl died as a result of her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.