10 People Displaced after Overnight Fire in Stafford

An overnight fire that happened on High Street in Stafford has caused 10 people to be displaced.

The Stafford fire department said a fire started in the basement of a building around 2 a.m. and quickly worked its way up to the first story. Three minutes later the building was fully engulfed in flames.

The Stafford Fire Department along with the Somers, Crystal Lake and Tolland fire departments worked to put the flames out.

“It was a rapidly moving fire,” said Fire Chief Dave Lucia. “Of course the fire marshal will be looking into what caused it & double check that it was balloon construction, but that's what it seems to be at this time. Fire was in the basement, traveled right up the walls in the attic & that's what we're fighting right now."

The fire department said two buildings were involved and the Red Cross was requested to the scene to assist.

The fire department said a couple of cars were burned, the shed in the back and some propane tanks.

Nobody was injured in the fire.



