An 11-year-old Stamford girl has been reported missing and a Silver Alert has been issued for her.

Police are searching for Amorah Ferrell, who has been missing since Tuesday.

She is listed as an endangered runaway on the Silver Alert.

Amorah has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-3 and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on where Amorah is should call Stamford police at 203-977-

4444.