11-Year-Old Turns to Social Media to Find Kidney Donor | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

11-Year-Old Turns to Social Media to Find Kidney Donor

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    11-Year-Old Turns to Social Media to Find Kidney Donor
    WCSH

    An 11-year-old Maine girl is turning to social media to search for a kidney to save her life.

    According to affiliate WCSH, Emily Pooler has stage four chronic kidney disease. She also has Caudal Regression Syndrome, and is missing the entire lower part of her spine. 

    Pooler has undergone 10 surgeries in the past four years.

    The chances for kidney failure grow as Pooler enters puberty, so her family wants to make sure a donor is lined up.

    She needs a transplant for her kidney from someone with either type A or type O blood.

    For more information on the Maine Transplant Program, click the link. 

    Published 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices