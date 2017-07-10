11-Year-Old Turns to Social Media to Find Kidney Donor

An 11-year-old Maine girl is turning to social media to search for a kidney to save her life.

According to affiliate WCSH, Emily Pooler has stage four chronic kidney disease. She also has Caudal Regression Syndrome, and is missing the entire lower part of her spine.

Pooler has undergone 10 surgeries in the past four years.

The chances for kidney failure grow as Pooler enters puberty, so her family wants to make sure a donor is lined up.

She needs a transplant for her kidney from someone with either type A or type O blood.

For more information on the Maine Transplant Program, click the link.