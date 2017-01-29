At least a dozen people were displaced on Sunday following a 3-alarm fire at an East Boston home.

Boston Fire responded to the blaze at 149 Lexington St. at about 11:30 a.m. where heavy smoke was showing from the attic of the two and half story house.

Authorities said no injuries were reported but 11 adults and one child were displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting those residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to the building is estimated at $600,000.