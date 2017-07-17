12-Year-Old Dies While Water Skiing in NH Lake

A 12-year-old girl died in a water skiing accident on Newfound Lake in Bridgewater, New Hampshire, on Monday morning.

The New Hampshire Marine Patrol confirmed the incident happened around 8:30 a.m.

New Hampshire State Police said the girl was water skiing on the lake in front of the Hillside Inn while family members watched from the towing boat. She fell, and her father returned to assist here. He was briefly distracted, during which time the boat, travelling at a slow speed, passed over hte top of the girl, causing serious injuries to her torso.

She was immediately transported to shore. CPR was initiated, but efforts to revive her were not successful.