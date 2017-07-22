13-Year-Old Boy Injured in Shooting

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg in New Haven Saturday, and police are asking the public to come forward with information to help them find a suspect.

Police said they were called to the area of Shelton Avenue and Ivy Street around 3 p.m. The victim was found nearby on Bassett Street. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital and police say the injury was not life threatening. The victim was alert and in stable condition.

More details were not immediately available.

New Haven police are investigating and have reached out the public for assistance. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police. Tips can be made anonymously by calling 203-946-6304.