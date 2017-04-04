Police: Woman Delivering Food Attacked

Police have arrested three teens in connection with the brutal attack of a food delivery woman last month.

A 13-year-old New Britain boy was arrested Monday and police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl today.

Police found the 45-year-old woman on the ground near 160 Long Swamp Road in New Britain around 10:30 p.m. March 14. At first, they thought she’d fallen, but police learned that the woman's money and person items were missing and medical staff realized the woman had been assaulted.

She suffered from serious head injuries and broken bones in her face, police said at the time. This morning, they said the victim has permanent, life-altering injuries.

Police believe the 16-year-old girl made the call to order the food and the 13- and 14-year-old boys attacked the delivery driver.

All three teens attend New Britain schools and a school administrator learned information that helped lead police to make the arrests. Police also used social media and knocked on doors to interview people to identify suspects.

The three suspects have been charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to robbery in the first degree, first-degree assault, conspiracy to assault in the first degree, sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to larceny in the sixth degree and they are at a juvenile detention facility.

New Britain police are continuing to investigate and said the New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office has assisted.

Anyone with information should call the New Britain police department at 860-826-3000.

You can make anonymous tips on the community tip line at (860) 826-3199 or online at newbritainpolice.org.