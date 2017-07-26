14-Year-Old Boy Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Worcester | NECN
14-Year-Old Boy Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Worcester

By Tim Jones

    NBC Boston

    Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, say a 14-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning in a drive-by shooting.

    The incident happened near the intersection on Burncoat and Lincoln streets around 3:20 a.m. The teen was standing in front of his home when he was shot in the leg, just above his ankle.

    The teen's mother was contacted and he was taken to a hospital.

    No details were immediately available on the suspect or the vehicle.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    Published 7 minutes ago

