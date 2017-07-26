14-Year-Old Boy Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Worcester

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, say a 14-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning in a drive-by shooting.

The incident happened near the intersection on Burncoat and Lincoln streets around 3:20 a.m. The teen was standing in front of his home when he was shot in the leg, just above his ankle.

The teen's mother was contacted and he was taken to a hospital.

No details were immediately available on the suspect or the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.