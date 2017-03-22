14-Year-Old Crashes Car into Pole

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital after crashing a car into a utility pole on Main Street near Kimberly Avenue in East Haven early Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m.

The teen was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two utility poles were damaged and live wires came down when the crash occurred.

Kimberly Avenue and Pardee Place are closed while police investigate and crews work to make repairs.

Check back for updates.