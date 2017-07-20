Officials: 14-Year-Old Shot in Conn. Has Died

Police Say Teen Was Target of New Haven Shooting

A 14-year-old boy who was shot in New Haven on Sunday night has died, according to officials.

Police responded to Bassett Street, near Newhall Street, around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting and found the victim. They said that it appears he was targeted.

“My baby is very strong, he’s very strong,” said the teen’s mother, who asked NBC Connecticut not to share her name.

The victim, the youngest of five children, was supposed to start high school in the fall.

“My son didn’t deserve this. He didn’t deserve anyone to shoot him at all,” his mother said earlier this week.

The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was in critical condition. City officials said Thursday that he has died.

Authorities originally said the shooter was a passenger in a white Toyota sedan, or possibly a Nissan Altima, and he was wearing a white shirt, "Jordan" sneakers and a black face mask. Later, police said the shooting was not a drive-by assault and witness reports said the shooter was a passenger in a white crossover vehicle.

Detectives from the department’s major crimes division and bureau of investigation are investigating.

The mother of the victim said she wants the shooter to come forward.

“I want them to really pay for what they did to my child, and if you had a heart you would turn yourself in,” she said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call New Haven police.







