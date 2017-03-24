Authorities in Massachusetts say they've arrested 15 people in connection to a major drug trafficking ring on the state's South Shore. Randolph police say their investigation was in conjuncture with the South Shore Drug Task Force, the DEA and the Norfolk district attorney's office. The bust led to the seizures of more than 10,000 pills, including oxycodone and fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other drugs, along with cash, an estimated $100,000 in jewelry and 10 guns. Fifteen suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning, but only 14 mugshots were released. Jeffrey Graham, 35, of Quincy, was charged with conspiracy to violate the drug law. It's not clear if the accused have attorneys. All were arraigned at Quincy District Court.