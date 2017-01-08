Multiple people are injured after a passenger van collided with a box truck in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

The accident happened just before 6 p.m. near Route 151 and Sandwich Road. Fifteen people in total were transported to three different hospitals. One of the passengers in the van needed to be extricated, according to the Falmouth Fire Department.

Four of the injuries were considered serious, however officials say none of the injuries are life threatening.

None of the passengers in the box truck were injured.

The crash is currently under investigation.