A teenager is back home in Canada after being stuck for nearly ten hours in a Connecticut airport.

Victor Shmulevich was trying to fly home after finishing a summer program at Yale University, CTV News reports.

When the 15-year-old approached the United Airlines check-in counter at Bradley International, he was informed there was a problem. He describes the initial conversation:

“I gave the agent my passport and I saw him look at me confused. ‘How old are you?,’ ‘I’m 15.’ ‘We don't allow 15-year-olds on connecting flights,” Shmulevich said.

United Airlines has a policy that prevents unaccompanied minors from boarding flights with layovers. Shmulevich's flight had been booked through a rewards program online and his family said the United age policy never came up.

United is one of two Star Alliance members with mandatory restrictions on 15-year-old passengers.

Confused and alone in Connecticut, Shmulevich called his parents and told them he was stuck at Bradley with no help from the airline.

After almost ten hours, Shmulevich was able to catch an Air Canada flight home.

In a statement to CTV News, United Airlines reiterated its policy of not allowing accompanied minors to travel on connecting flights and said in part:

“We are looking into the booking process further to determine how this passenger was able to purchase a ticket.”

Shmulevich said the airline’s policy isn’t the issue, but instead, how airline workers handled the situation.

“They did nothing to help me get on a different flight. They said, 'Sorry you have to deal with that yourself, we can't do anything,' and that's where I’m pretty saddened," Shmulevich said.

United is offering the family a $500 voucher for the hassle, but the Shmulevichs said they likely won’t fly with the airline again.