15-Year-Old Connecticut Girl Missing

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from Bristol.

Bristol Police are looking for information to find Haley Miles who was last seen at 189 Newell Avenue around 3 p.m.

The girl did not come home from school and has been listed as a runaway.

Miles is five feet five inches, weighs about 150 pounds and has dyed white hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a light colored hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police (860) 584-3011.