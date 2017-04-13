15-Year-Old Connecticut Girl Missing | NECN
15-Year-Old Connecticut Girl Missing

    Bristol Police

    A Silver Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from Bristol.

    Bristol Police are looking for information to find Haley Miles who was last seen at 189 Newell Avenue around 3 p.m.

    The girl did not come home from school and has been listed as a runaway. 

    Miles is five feet five inches, weighs about 150 pounds and has dyed white hair and hazel eyes.

    She was last seen wearing black jeans and a light colored hoodie.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police (860) 584-3011.

    Published 2 hours ago
