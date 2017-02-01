Police Find Missing 16-Year-Old Autistic Boy

Breaking update: Sixteen-year-old Francis "Frankie" Nolan has been found safe, according to police.

Earlier story below:

Authorities in Massachusetts are asking for the public's help with finding a missing boy who has an autism spectrum disorder.

Melrose police say 16-year-old Francis J. Nolan was reported missing by his family at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Francis responds to "Frankie," but is nonverbal and may be frightened if someone suddenly walks up to him.

He's described as about 5'8" and weighs about 150 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen near the Melrose-Malden line in the Pine Banks neighborhood wearing a full-length and puffy navy blue winter coat with a hood, and blue pants with gray stripes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.