A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash after she lost control on a snowy road in New Hampshire, authorities confirm.

State police say troopers and Gilford police officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A) and Rocky Road around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The unnamed Gilford teen was driving a sedan on Cherry Valley Road when she lost control and left the road, hitting a tree, according to investigators.

She was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.