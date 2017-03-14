16-Year-Old Girl Killed in Snow-Related Crash | NECN
16-Year-Old Girl Killed in Snow-Related Crash

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash after she lost control on a snowy road in New Hampshire, authorities confirm.

    State police say troopers and Gilford police officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A) and Rocky Road around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

    The unnamed Gilford teen was driving a sedan on Cherry Valley Road when she lost control and left the road, hitting a tree, according to investigators.

    She was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

