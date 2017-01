Police in Maine are asking for the public's help with finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Bridgton police say Felicia Gesimondo-Granger was reported missing Wednesday morning.

She's described as 5'1", weighs about 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown/blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey hooded coat with red stripes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bridgton police at 207-647-8814.