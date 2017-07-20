16-Year-Old Missing in Bristol For Two Days

A 16-year-old from Bristol has been missing for two days, police said.

Jose Figueroa Jr. left his residence on Jermone Avenue on Monday morning.

Neighbors reported seeing Figueroa at the Stop and Shop on Farmington Avenue on Wednesday but he was not located by police.

Figueroa is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jogging pants, red and black sandals with a red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police (860) 584-3011.