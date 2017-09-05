Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting death of 16-year-old Tenzin Kunkhyen.

A 17-year-old Massachusetts boy has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.

Tenzin Kunkhyen of Malden was shot and killed last Tuesday inside a home at 14 Farragut Ave. in Somerville. Two days later, authorities announced they were looking for 17-year-old Jonathan Perry, a resident of that home.

Police confirmed Tuesday that Perry had been located in Arlington and arrested without incident.

Perry was charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license. He will be held without bail pending his arraignment Wednesday.

Police added that Perry had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Worcester Juvenile Court.

Because Perry is just 17, authorities would not release any further information about him.

In the same apartment where Perry was found, police arrested 31-year-old Keith Harlow, who is accused of heroin possession, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended license.

