A 17-year-old from Boxford, Massachusetts is now facing several charges in connection with a deadly car crash in Newburyport.

The juvenile allegedly struck and killed 77-year-old Richard Barbieri of Newburyport as he was crossing State Street, on November 23.

The Newburyport Police Department cited the teenager – whose name is not being released because of his age – with the following changes:

• Motor Vehicle Homicide by Negligent Operation

• Texting and Being Negligent Causing Injury to Another

• Operator under Age of 18 Use of Mobile Phone (Civil Infraction)

• Texting while Driving (Civil Infraction)

Police say the teenager remained at the scene during the crash. Emergency responders transported Barbieri to an area hospital where he later died.

A juvenile court will hear the case at a later date.