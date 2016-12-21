17-Year-Old Charged in Deadly Newburyport Crash | NECN
17-Year-Old Charged in Deadly Newburyport Crash

The juvenile allegedly struck and killed a 77-year-old man last month

By Alvin Tran

    A 17-year-old from Boxford, Massachusetts is now facing several charges in connection with a deadly car crash in Newburyport.

    The juvenile allegedly struck and killed 77-year-old Richard Barbieri of Newburyport as he was crossing State Street, on November 23.

    The Newburyport Police Department cited the teenager – whose name is not being released because of his age – with the following changes:

    • Motor Vehicle Homicide by Negligent Operation

    • Texting and Being Negligent Causing Injury to Another

    • Operator under Age of 18 Use of Mobile Phone (Civil Infraction)

    • Texting while Driving (Civil Infraction)

    Police say the teenager remained at the scene during the crash. Emergency responders transported Barbieri to an area hospital where he later died.

    A juvenile court will hear the case at a later date.

    Published at 2:29 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016

