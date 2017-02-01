19-Year Firefighter Veteran Dies of Heart Attack on Vacation | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
19-Year Firefighter Veteran Dies of Heart Attack on Vacation

Scott Hebert joined the department in 1998 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2008

    Salem Fire Department

    The Salem, Massachusetts, Fire Department is "in a state of shock" after receiving word that one of its own died of a heart attack while on vacation in the Caribbean. 

    Chief David Cody says he was notified Monday that Lt. Scott Hebert, a 19-year veteran, died earlier that day in the Dominican Republic with his wife by his side. 

    Deputy Alan Dionne compared Herbert's untimely death to losing a brother. He says the department is not going to be the same without him. 

    Hebert joined the department in 1998 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2008. The 46-year-old Danvers resident leaves behind four children in addition to his wife. 

    Cody says everyone is feeling badly for Hebert's family. Funeral arrangements are still being worked out.

    Published 2 hours ago

