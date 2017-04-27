A 15-year-old boy was killed after a car crashed into a tree in front of a home Tuesday in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Teen Killed When Car Crashes Into Tree in Brockton

A 19-year-old Brockton, Massachusetts, man is facing charges following a single-vehicle crash that killed one of his passengers and seriously injured another.

A criminal complaint was issued Thursday against Jesus Alvarez Coreano, charging him with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, operating to endanger and speeding.

The April 18 crash at 225 Summer St. killed his right frontside passenger, 15-year-old Isaias Caban.

The rear passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to South Shore Hospital before being transferred to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Coreano was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for Treatment.

Witnesses to the crash said the vehicle they were in was driving at a high rate of speed and was on the wrong side of the road prior to the crash.

Coreano will appear in court for arraignment on May 26. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.