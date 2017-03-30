19-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Truck

A 19-year-old Plymouth man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup in Southington just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Police said David Spinnanger, 19, of Plymouth, was going south on Marion Avenue, driving a 2006 Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle, and started passing other vehicles on their left. Then he hit the back of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 that was going northbound near Tunxis Path, police said.

An ambulance brought Spinnanger to St. Mary’s Hospital and he was later pronounced dead.

The 72-year-old pickup driver was not hurt, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Officer Justin Burke at (860) 621-0101 or email at jburke@southingtonpolice.org.