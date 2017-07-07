Police say a Maine man is facing child endangerment charges after his two young daughters were found wandering outside in their neighborhood naked while he smoked marijuana and played video games inside his house.

Christopher Peare, 35, of Lyman, was arrested on Thursday night on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and taken to York County Jail. No court or bail information was immediately available.

Maine State Police said Peare's daughters - ages 2 and 3 - were found wandering outside in their neighborhood naked at 8 p.m. Troopers tracked down Peare after a search of homes along Walker Road.

Peare told police he had no idea his daughters had been missing from the house for 90 minutes. The children apparently had climbed out a window in the mobile home.

The mother of the children was not at home at the time. The state Department of Health and Human Services was contacted on Thursday night and arrangements made to relocate the children with other relatives.

The two children were first taken to a local hospital be checked out, but were not injured.

Police said Peare was charged with a similar crime in 2012 following an incident in Sanford with another child.