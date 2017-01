A fire broke out in Billerica, Mass., on Thursday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

Fire Breaks Out in Billerica, Mass.

Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Billerica, Massachusetts Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at a home on Georgianna Road.

There is no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is not clear.